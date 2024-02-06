GateToken (GT) Market Capitalization Achieves $461.07 Million

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One GateToken token can now be purchased for approximately $4.78 or 0.00011064 BTC on exchanges. GateToken has a market cap of $461.07 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GateToken has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004749 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00016015 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00015531 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,206.89 or 1.00035044 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.48 or 0.00200229 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003406 BTC.

About GateToken

GateToken is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,486,759 tokens. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GateToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 96,486,628.88737574 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 4.68606937 USD and is down -1.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $1,102,367.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

