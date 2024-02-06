GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. GE HealthCare Technologies updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.200-4.350 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $4.20-$4.35 EPS.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of GEHC traded up $8.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.84. The stock had a trading volume of 4,723,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,699,774. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.19. GE HealthCare Technologies has a one year low of $62.35 and a one year high of $87.83. The firm has a market cap of $37.26 billion and a PE ratio of 23.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GEHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

