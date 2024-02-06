GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.20-$4.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24. GE HealthCare Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.200-4.350 EPS.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Up 7.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC traded up $5.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,834,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,601,115. GE HealthCare Technologies has a 12 month low of $62.35 and a 12 month high of $87.83. The company has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion and a PE ratio of 21.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 3.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GEHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered GE HealthCare Technologies from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $84.55.

Get Our Latest Report on GE HealthCare Technologies

Institutional Trading of GE HealthCare Technologies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth about $49,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.