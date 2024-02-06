GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $73.41, but opened at $76.75. GE HealthCare Technologies shares last traded at $79.12, with a volume of 1,834,213 shares traded.
The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.
GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 3.57%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Research Report on GE HealthCare Technologies
Institutional Trading of GE HealthCare Technologies
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,091,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,139,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,037,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,570,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at $535,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Up 12.1 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97.
About GE HealthCare Technologies
GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than GE HealthCare Technologies
- How to Invest in Grocery Stores
- Caterpillar stock hits new highs; time to ring the register?
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- 5 medical stocks growing earnings by triple digits
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Peloton stock backpedals to a new low as shorts win
Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.