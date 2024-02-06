GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $73.41, but opened at $76.75. GE HealthCare Technologies shares last traded at $79.12, with a volume of 1,834,213 shares traded.

The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 3.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GEHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.55.

Institutional Trading of GE HealthCare Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,091,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,139,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,037,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,570,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at $535,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Up 12.1 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

