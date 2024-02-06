GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.200-4.350 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.220. The company issued revenue guidance of -. GE HealthCare Technologies also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.20-$4.35 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GEHC shares. UBS Group lowered GE HealthCare Technologies from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the company from $86.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $84.55.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Report on GEHC

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GEHC traded up $9.47 on Tuesday, reaching $82.88. 7,596,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,829,313. GE HealthCare Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $62.35 and a fifty-two week high of $87.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.73 billion and a PE ratio of 23.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.98 and its 200-day moving average is $71.19.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 3.57%.

Institutional Trading of GE HealthCare Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GEHC. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth $216,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth $214,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth $174,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth $144,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.