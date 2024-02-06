Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Acquired by AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Global Payments accounts for approximately 4.0% of AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $4,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GPN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $261,300,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,142,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $591,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,714 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,733,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,055,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 241.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,301,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,704,000 after acquiring an additional 920,422 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.37.

Global Payments Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE GPN traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.67. The company had a trading volume of 511,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,243. The company has a market capitalization of $35.07 billion, a PE ratio of 40.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $94.05 and a one year high of $138.07.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Featured Articles

