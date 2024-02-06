goeasy (TSE:GSY) PT Set at C$193.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a C$193.00 target price on goeasy (TSE:GSY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

GSY has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC downgraded shares of goeasy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a C$160.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of goeasy from C$151.00 to C$166.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$185.00 to C$193.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of goeasy from C$145.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$176.56.

Shares of TSE:GSY opened at C$155.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$154.95 and a 200-day moving average of C$132.35. The firm has a market cap of C$2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.01. goeasy has a twelve month low of C$87.00 and a twelve month high of C$168.79. The company has a current ratio of 27.82, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.60.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.43 by C$0.38. goeasy had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The business had revenue of C$321.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$320.67 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that goeasy will post 16.7156153 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were given a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. goeasy’s payout ratio is presently 32.41%.

In other goeasy news, Director David Ingram sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$161.50, for a total value of C$387,600.00. Corporate insiders own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

