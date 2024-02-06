Golden Goose 24-Hour Volume Hits $0.08 (GOLD)

Golden Goose (GOLD) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. One Golden Goose token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Golden Goose has a market capitalization of $15,268.12 and $0.08 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Golden Goose has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

About Golden Goose

Golden Goose’s genesis date was December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 tokens. Golden Goose’s official message board is medium.com/@contact_31481. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @goldengoosenews and its Facebook page is accessible here. Golden Goose’s official website is goldengoose.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay’s cheap and clean electricity.

_The official Golden Goose ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. _”

Buying and Selling Golden Goose

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golden Goose should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Golden Goose using one of the exchanges listed above.

