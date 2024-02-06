Graham (NYSE:GHM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Graham had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 1.67%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Graham updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Graham Stock Performance

Shares of GHM opened at $21.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $234.97 million, a PE ratio of 81.34 and a beta of 0.53. Graham has a 1 year low of $10.77 and a 1 year high of $23.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet lowered Graham from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graham

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Graham in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Graham in the second quarter valued at $1,110,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Graham by 2,480.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Graham by 5.4% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 284,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,780,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Graham by 43.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.

