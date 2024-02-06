Green Plains (GPRE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect Green Plains to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Green Plains Stock Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $19.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.62. Green Plains has a twelve month low of $19.44 and a twelve month high of $37.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Green Plains from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Green Plains from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.60.

Insider Activity at Green Plains

In other news, CEO Todd A. Becker purchased 5,419 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.08 per share, for a total transaction of $125,070.52. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,049,508.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director James D. Anderson purchased 2,500 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.20 per share, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 118,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,758,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd A. Becker purchased 5,419 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.08 per share, with a total value of $125,070.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,386 shares in the company, valued at $16,049,508.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 8,879 shares of company stock worth $206,763 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Green Plains

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Green Plains by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 48,893 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 10,905 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Green Plains by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 6,776 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the 3rd quarter valued at $830,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Green Plains by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 6,134 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Green Plains by 276.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,749 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares during the period.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

Featured Stories

