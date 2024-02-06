Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $23.41

Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.41 and last traded at $23.84, with a volume of 534567 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Grocery Outlet from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Grocery Outlet from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Grocery Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.07.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 2.08%. Research analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $57,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,384. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Grocery Outlet

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GO. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 248.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter.

About Grocery Outlet

(Get Free Report)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.