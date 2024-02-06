Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Receives $6.02 Average PT from Analysts

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.02.

TV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research note on Friday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $3.90 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Shares of NYSE TV opened at $3.01 on Tuesday. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $6.09. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.37.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alua Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alua Capital Management LP now owns 10,985,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,504,000 after acquiring an additional 476,543 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 9,795,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,876,000 after acquiring an additional 979,481 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 273.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,265,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,016,000 after acquiring an additional 6,781,893 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,810,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,426,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,229,000 after acquiring an additional 274,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.47% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking Mexico and internationally. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription services, as well as sales local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

