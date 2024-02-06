Guild of Guardians Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.11 Million (GOG)

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Over the last week, Guild of Guardians has traded 31.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Guild of Guardians has a market capitalization of $58.57 million and $1.11 million worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Guild of Guardians token can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000468 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Guild of Guardians Profile

Guild of Guardians’ genesis date was May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. The official website for Guild of Guardians is www.guildofguardians.com. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Guild of Guardians is guildofguardians.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Guild of Guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of ‘Guardians’ and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guild of Guardians directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Guild of Guardians should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Guild of Guardians using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

