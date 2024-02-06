H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Shares Gap Up to $31.64

H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.64, but opened at $32.94. H World Group shares last traded at $32.83, with a volume of 206,339 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HTHT. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of H World Group in a report on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on H World Group in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Get H World Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on H World Group

H World Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.54.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 24th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.07. H World Group had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $861.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.88 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that H World Group Limited will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H World Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. H World Group’s payout ratio is 43.80%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in H World Group by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 373,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,352,000 after buying an additional 74,802 shares during the last quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd grew its holdings in H World Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 4,372,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,563,000 after buying an additional 126,600 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in H World Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in H World Group by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 36,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 10,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H World Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $399,000. 46.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

H World Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for H World Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H World Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.