Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Hallmark Financial Services Stock Down 5.9 %
Hallmark Financial Services stock opened at $0.83 on Friday. Hallmark Financial Services has a 52-week low of $0.57 and a 52-week high of $11.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.12.
Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The insurance provider reported ($6.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $40.92 million for the quarter. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 231.53% and a negative net margin of 48.14%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hallmark Financial Services
About Hallmark Financial Services
Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Runoff. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial property/casualty insurance products, including general liability, commercial automobile, commercial property, umbrella, commercial multi-peril, and business owners' insurance products, as well as aircraft and aircraft liability products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Hallmark Financial Services
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Survey: Top 10 Industries Where People Would Invest $10K [2024]
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Driven Brands has road to recovery
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Markets suddenly price Eli Lilly stock for a breakout on earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallmark Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.