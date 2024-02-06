Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Stock Down 5.9 %

Hallmark Financial Services stock opened at $0.83 on Friday. Hallmark Financial Services has a 52-week low of $0.57 and a 52-week high of $11.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.12.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The insurance provider reported ($6.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $40.92 million for the quarter. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 231.53% and a negative net margin of 48.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hallmark Financial Services

About Hallmark Financial Services

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 21,023 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $292,000. 15.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Runoff. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial property/casualty insurance products, including general liability, commercial automobile, commercial property, umbrella, commercial multi-peril, and business owners' insurance products, as well as aircraft and aircraft liability products.

Further Reading

