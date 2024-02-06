Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Shares Gap Down to $119.05

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $119.05, but opened at $113.10. Hamilton Lane shares last traded at $112.31, with a volume of 46,774 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HLNE shares. Oppenheimer cut shares of Hamilton Lane from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.50.

Hamilton Lane Stock Down 8.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.40 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.49 and its 200-day moving average is $96.95.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.06). Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 25.61% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The firm had revenue of $126.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.32 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.36%.

Institutional Trading of Hamilton Lane

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Hamilton Lane during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 321.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Hamilton Lane during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

Further Reading

