Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,554,327 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 301,330 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.09% of Harmony Gold Mining worth $201,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HMY. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 378.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,714 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 9,264 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 137.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,273 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,948 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. 28.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. HSBC upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Harmony Gold Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.40.

Harmony Gold Mining Price Performance

NYSE HMY traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,587,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,653,694. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $6.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.97.

Harmony Gold Mining Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

