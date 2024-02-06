Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.75.

HARP has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $33.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th.

Harpoon Therapeutics stock opened at $22.35 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.98. The company has a market cap of $378.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.12. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.11 and a 1-year high of $22.66.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.09) by $2.63. The company had revenue of $4.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 million. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.68% and a negative return on equity of 893.55%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HARP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 571.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 11,052 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 33,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 14,149 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 168.1% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 53,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 33,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company develops tri-specific T cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate, including HPN328, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other Delta-like canonical Notch ligand 3-expressing tumors; and HPN217 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

