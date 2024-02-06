Head-To-Head Review: First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) vs. Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA)

Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA – Get Free Report) and First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.6% of Vizsla Silver shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.4% of First Majestic Silver shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Vizsla Silver shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of First Majestic Silver shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vizsla Silver and First Majestic Silver’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vizsla Silver N/A N/A -$10.23 million ($0.05) -28.80 First Majestic Silver $624.22 million 2.14 -$114.28 million ($0.58) -8.02

Profitability

Vizsla Silver has higher earnings, but lower revenue than First Majestic Silver. Vizsla Silver is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Majestic Silver, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Vizsla Silver and First Majestic Silver’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vizsla Silver N/A -7.53% -7.39% First Majestic Silver -27.72% -2.55% -1.73%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Vizsla Silver and First Majestic Silver, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vizsla Silver 0 0 2 0 3.00 First Majestic Silver 0 1 1 0 2.50

Vizsla Silver currently has a consensus price target of $3.25, indicating a potential upside of 121.09%. First Majestic Silver has a consensus price target of $14.88, indicating a potential upside of 223.02%. Given First Majestic Silver’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Majestic Silver is more favorable than Vizsla Silver.

Volatility & Risk

Vizsla Silver has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Majestic Silver has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Vizsla Silver

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Panuco Project covering an area of 7,189.5 hectares located in located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp. and changed its name to Vizsla Silver Corp. in February 2021. Vizsla Silver Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine that consists of 119 individual concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa States, México; the Santa Elena comprising 32 individual concessions that covers an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada consists of 22 exploitation concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México. The company was formerly known as First Majestic Resource Corp. and changed its name to First Majestic Silver Corp. in November 2006. First Majestic Silver Corp. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

