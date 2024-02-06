Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.94

Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.94 and last traded at $11.29, with a volume of 153431 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.29.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Herbalife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Herbalife in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Herbalife from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho cut their target price on Herbalife from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Herbalife from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.10.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.27.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLF. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Herbalife by 150.0% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife during the third quarter worth $66,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Herbalife by 36.7% during the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Herbalife by 9.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife during the fourth quarter worth $121,000.

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotion items.

