Hermez Network Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $140.70 Million (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 6th. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for $3.85 or 0.00008921 BTC on major exchanges. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $140.70 million and $19,310.69 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 3.83666579 USD and is up 0.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $25,626.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

