Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Shares Gap Up to $3.80

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.80, but opened at $4.02. Hesai Group shares last traded at $4.14, with a volume of 73,133 shares changing hands.

Hesai Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67.

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hesai Group had a negative net margin of 27.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $61.07 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Hesai Group will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hesai Group

About Hesai Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HSAI. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Hesai Group during the first quarter worth $110,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Hesai Group during the first quarter worth $78,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Hesai Group during the first quarter worth $209,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Hesai Group during the first quarter worth $15,749,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Hesai Group in the first quarter valued at $928,000. 15.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.

