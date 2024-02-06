HI Price Hits $0.0006 on Major Exchanges (HI)

HI (HI) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. HI has a total market capitalization of $1.71 million and $288,810.13 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HI has traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004771 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00015962 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00015325 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,116.81 or 0.99927034 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00011068 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.18 or 0.00192780 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000055 BTC.

About HI

HI is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,302,569,823.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00061646 USD and is down -3.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $298,162.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

