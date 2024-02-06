HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from HighPeak Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

HighPeak Energy has a payout ratio of 3.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect HighPeak Energy to earn $2.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.7%.

NASDAQ HPK opened at $13.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.60. HighPeak Energy has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $29.09.

HighPeak Energy ( NASDAQ:HPK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $345.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.39 million. HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 17.67%. Equities research analysts forecast that HighPeak Energy will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of HighPeak Energy from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

In other news, CEO Jack Hightower purchased 9,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $139,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,518,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,772,220. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 109,757 shares of company stock valued at $1,589,997. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 2,015.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 8,930 shares during the period. Amundi increased its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in HighPeak Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period. 10.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

