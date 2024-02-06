Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.600-3.950 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.3 billion-$3.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.4 billion. Hillenbrand also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.60-3.95 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on HI. StockNews.com lowered Hillenbrand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet cut Hillenbrand from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on Hillenbrand in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $61.00 price target for the company.

Hillenbrand Stock Down 3.7 %

Hillenbrand stock traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,158. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Hillenbrand has a 52-week low of $37.19 and a 52-week high of $53.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.50.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $762.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.11 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 20.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hillenbrand will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Hillenbrand Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.2225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kimberly K. Ryan acquired 3,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.54 per share, with a total value of $124,788.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 109,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,346,434.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Helen W. Cornell bought 6,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $249,449.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,691 shares in the company, valued at $449,285.13. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly K. Ryan bought 3,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.54 per share, for a total transaction of $124,788.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 109,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,346,434.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 10,902 shares of company stock valued at $424,111. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hillenbrand

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hillenbrand by 94.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

