Holistic Financial Partners Acquires 181 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Holistic Financial Partners raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 31,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter.

SDY traded up $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,344. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.24. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $109.87 and a 1 year high of $130.81. The company has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

