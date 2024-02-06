Holistic Financial Partners Boosts Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Holistic Financial Partners lifted its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Eaton were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Eaton by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on ETN shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Eaton

Eaton Stock Performance

ETN stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $270.14. 1,112,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,648,538. The firm has a market cap of $107.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.67. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $155.38 and a 1-year high of $272.32.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eaton

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

