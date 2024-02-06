Holistic Financial Partners Buys Shares of 2,597 Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Holistic Financial Partners bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,127,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,837,000 after buying an additional 829,784 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,043,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,011,000 after buying an additional 236,353 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,210,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,530,000 after buying an additional 681,992 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 32.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,239,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,453,000 after buying an additional 2,999,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,134,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,088,000 after buying an additional 285,489 shares in the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OTIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday. Vertical Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.33.

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of OTIS stock traded up $0.69 on Tuesday, hitting $91.58. 560,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,302,352. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 1.00. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $73.32 and a one year high of $92.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.74.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 9.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.12%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

