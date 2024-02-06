Holistic Financial Partners Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MARB)

Holistic Financial Partners lifted its position in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MARB – Free Report) by 25.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,078 shares during the period. First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Holistic Financial Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MARB. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF in the third quarter valued at $81,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF during the third quarter worth $83,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF during the second quarter worth $225,000.

First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF Stock Performance

MARB traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.70. 11,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,761. The stock has a market cap of $69.94 million, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.07. First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF has a twelve month low of $19.18 and a twelve month high of $20.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.11.

About First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF

The First Trust Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage ETF (MARB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed global fund that uses a merger arbitrage strategy to long takeover target and short the acquiring company. MARB was launched on Feb 4, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

