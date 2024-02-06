Holistic Financial Partners Increases Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Holistic Financial Partners increased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,238 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the quarter. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in AT&T were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $301,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 31.5% in the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 8,831 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter worth $1,010,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in AT&T by 2.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,258,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,219,000 after purchasing an additional 383,015 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter worth $31,619,000. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on T shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.65.

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE T traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.62. 13,426,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,127,379. The company has a market capitalization of $125.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $19.99.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 56.63%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

