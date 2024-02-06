Holistic Financial Partners Sells 13,343 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Holistic Financial Partners cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,343 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.1% of Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 154,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,496,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,152,000 after acquiring an additional 200,697 shares in the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 72,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,516,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,688,000 after acquiring an additional 105,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcataur Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,909,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.58. 5,505,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,447,969. The company has a market cap of $72.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.11. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $43.10.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.