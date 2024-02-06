Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Research Coverage Started at Alliance Global Partners

Research analysts at Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ price target indicates a potential upside of 102.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Honest Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ HNST opened at $2.84 on Tuesday. Honest has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $3.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.81 and its 200-day moving average is $1.88. The firm has a market cap of $271.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.73.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. Honest had a negative net margin of 15.77% and a negative return on equity of 35.11%. The firm had revenue of $86.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.06 million. Analysts forecast that Honest will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Honest news, major shareholder Venture Manageme Institutional sold 151,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total transaction of $236,715.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,245,163 shares in the company, valued at $15,982,454.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Jessica Warren sold 50,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total value of $148,937.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 965,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,837,296.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Venture Manageme Institutional sold 151,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total transaction of $236,715.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,245,163 shares in the company, valued at $15,982,454.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 527,524 shares of company stock worth $883,003. Company insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honest in the 4th quarter valued at $431,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Honest by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 13,285 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in Honest by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 409,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 157,604 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Honest by 25.3% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,078,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 217,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honest by 372.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 214,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 168,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Honest Company Profile

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

