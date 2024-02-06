Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Receives $213.90 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $215.38.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

HON opened at $193.01 on Tuesday. Honeywell International has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $210.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $201.78 and its 200-day moving average is $192.52. The company has a market capitalization of $127.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

