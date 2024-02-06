Horizen Price Tops $8.51 on Major Exchanges (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 6th. Over the last week, Horizen has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for $8.51 or 0.00019698 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizen has a market capitalization of $124.55 million and approximately $10.52 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00052468 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00047802 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,639,900 coins. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

