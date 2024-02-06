Horizon Family Wealth Inc. Acquires New Holdings in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Horizon Family Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in MYR Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 585.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Trading Up 0.7 %

MYR Group stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $148.73. 4,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. MYR Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.43 and a fifty-two week high of $156.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.51 and its 200-day moving average is $135.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MYRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MYR Group in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on MYR Group from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on MYR Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Sidoti raised MYR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MYR Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.25.

MYR Group Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

