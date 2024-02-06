Horizon Family Wealth Inc. Acquires New Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Horizon Family Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,085 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth about $32,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 105.6% during the third quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth about $44,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on HON shares. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.00.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $193.24. The stock had a trading volume of 587,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,285,406. The company has a market capitalization of $127.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.52. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $210.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

