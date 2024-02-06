Horizon Family Wealth Inc. Buys Shares of 10,910 First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Horizon Family Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,374,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,837,000 after purchasing an additional 584,185 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,107,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,672,000 after purchasing an additional 801,990 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,005,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,424,000 after purchasing an additional 95,844 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,737,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,530,000 after purchasing an additional 728,882 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,595,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,680,000 after purchasing an additional 63,639 shares during the period.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Price Performance

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.86. The company had a trading volume of 17,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,486. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.07. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a one year low of $41.05 and a one year high of $53.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.80 and a 200 day moving average of $47.27.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.0469 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

