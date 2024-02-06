Horizon Family Wealth Inc. Buys Shares of 1,200 Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Horizon Family Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GTLS. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 238.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 952,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,505,000 after purchasing an additional 671,103 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,402,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $756,272,000 after purchasing an additional 609,148 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,339,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,071,000 after buying an additional 517,951 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth $48,444,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 576.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 404,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,605,000 after buying an additional 344,662 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GTLS. Raymond James upgraded Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Chart Industries from $167.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $224.00 target price on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.50.

Chart Industries Trading Down 0.8 %

Chart Industries stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.96. The stock had a trading volume of 84,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,871. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Chart Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.44 and a fifty-two week high of $184.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chart Industries

In related news, Director Andrew R. Cichocki bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $126.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,752.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,337.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chart Industries news, Director Linda S. Harty purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $134.44 per share, for a total transaction of $67,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,756.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew R. Cichocki purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $126.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,752.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,337.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Chart Industries Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

