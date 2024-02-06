Horizon Family Wealth Inc. Invests $1.25 Million in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Horizon Family Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 0.8% of Horizon Family Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 455.6% in the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 380.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.55. 562,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,257,994. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.25. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $113.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

