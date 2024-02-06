Horizon Family Wealth Inc. Makes New $335,000 Investment in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Horizon Family Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,018 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on QCOM. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.71.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.7 %

QCOM stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,719,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,233,457. The company has a market cap of $159.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.42. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $157.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.00 and its 200-day moving average is $124.56.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.38%.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $124,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $1,201,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 243,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,282,217.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,198 shares of company stock valued at $3,077,790. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

