Horizon Family Wealth Inc. Makes New Investment in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Horizon Family Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,135 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000. Visa comprises approximately 0.5% of Horizon Family Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,912,205 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $30,139,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070,682 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,133,003 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,605,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,891 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Visa by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,621,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864,340 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,239,315 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,874,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 116,608.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,090,978,000 after purchasing an additional 24,483,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $274.68. 916,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,520,152. The company has a market cap of $504.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.76 and a fifty-two week high of $279.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $262.82 and its 200 day moving average is $248.35.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on V. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Visa in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.55.

Read Our Latest Analysis on V

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total transaction of $1,977,510.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,763,795.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total transaction of $2,228,128.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total value of $1,977,510.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,763,795.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,857 shares of company stock worth $24,966,149 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.