Horizon Family Wealth Inc. Makes New Investment in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Horizon Family Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,135 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000. Visa comprises approximately 0.5% of Horizon Family Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,912,205 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $30,139,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070,682 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,133,003 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,605,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,891 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Visa by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,621,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864,340 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,239,315 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,874,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 116,608.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,090,978,000 after purchasing an additional 24,483,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.
Shares of V traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $274.68. 916,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,520,152. The company has a market cap of $504.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.76 and a fifty-two week high of $279.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $262.82 and its 200 day moving average is $248.35.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.94%.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on V. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Visa in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.55.
In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total transaction of $1,977,510.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,763,795.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total transaction of $2,228,128.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total value of $1,977,510.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,763,795.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,857 shares of company stock worth $24,966,149 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
