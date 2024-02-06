Horizon Family Wealth Inc. Takes $295,000 Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Horizon Family Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 10,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 21,728.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 277.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 115,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 84,596 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GDX traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,957,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,013,832. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.11. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $25.62 and a 12-month high of $36.26. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

