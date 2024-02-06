Hosking Partners LLP Acquires 18,774 Shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Hosking Partners LLP boosted its position in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 111,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 18,774 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Veeco Instruments were worth $3,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VECO. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 12.9% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Veeco Instruments by 67.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $345,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,084,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 923,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,724,000 after acquiring an additional 8,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Veeco Instruments news, CFO John P. Kiernan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $435,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,920.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William John Miller sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $902,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 500,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,039,570.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John P. Kiernan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $435,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,920.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,232,795 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VECO shares. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Veeco Instruments Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ VECO opened at $32.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39 and a beta of 1.20. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.70 and a 1 year high of $34.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.38 and its 200 day moving average is $28.55.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.17. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $177.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

Further Reading

