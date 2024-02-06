Hosking Partners LLP Cuts Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Hosking Partners LLP lowered its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 33.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,589,000 after buying an additional 40,304 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 213.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 9,395 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 10.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 14.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth about $699,000. Institutional investors own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IBKR. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $88.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.38.

Insider Transactions at Interactive Brokers Group

In related news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 36,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total value of $3,343,075.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 164,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,908,829.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 318,760 shares of company stock worth $28,673,991 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of IBKR opened at $95.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.80. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.83 and a twelve month high of $97.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.26 and a 200 day moving average of $86.17.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.07%.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.