Hosking Partners LLP Grows Holdings in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Hosking Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Free Report) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 707,321 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,173 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP owned approximately 0.35% of Golden Ocean Group worth $5,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOGL. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,517 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors own 19.98% of the company’s stock.

Golden Ocean Group Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of GOGL opened at $10.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a twelve month low of $6.89 and a twelve month high of $10.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.39.

Golden Ocean Group Dividend Announcement

Golden Ocean Group ( NASDAQ:GOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $156.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.08 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on GOGL shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a report on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Golden Ocean Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. It operates dry bulk vessels comprising of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company's vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

