Hosking Partners LLP Has $6.88 Million Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Hosking Partners LLP reduced its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,182 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $6,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EPAM. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 9.6% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,499,194 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,685,444,000 after purchasing an additional 657,883 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $181,396,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,358,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $979,544,000 after acquiring an additional 385,196 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $733,197,000 after acquiring an additional 206,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $58,916,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $289.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $197.99 and a fifty-two week high of $380.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $287.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.98. The company has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04, a PEG ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.46.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,811,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,228 shares in the company, valued at $6,811,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,073,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,676 shares of company stock worth $2,538,710. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EPAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. HSBC raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on EPAM Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.67.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

