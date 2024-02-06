Hosking Partners LLP Has $698,000 Stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Hosking Partners LLP lowered its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,428 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,108 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 305.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:LSXMA opened at $30.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.59. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $31.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. On average, analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $211,998.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $600,739.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,449.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $211,998.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,474,462 shares of company stock valued at $75,600,119 in the last 90 days.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

