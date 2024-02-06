Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $49.50 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $42.50 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Hub Group from $40.00 to $37.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Hub Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Hub Group to $49.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.10.

Hub Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $43.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.01. Hub Group has a twelve month low of $31.73 and a twelve month high of $49.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $985.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.67 million. Hub Group had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hub Group will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Andina Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hub Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hub Group by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,801,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,602,000 after buying an additional 125,924 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 4th quarter worth about $842,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hub Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Hub Group by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 33,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

Further Reading

