Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) PT Raised to C$11.00

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 51.31% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on HBM. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Eight Capital set a C$11.50 target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$9.50 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$6.75 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$9.31.
Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The mining company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.04). Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of C$644.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$669.09 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.0998553 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, Senior Officer Peter Adamek sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.97, for a total transaction of C$44,178.00. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.
