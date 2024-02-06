Ibex Investors LLC Buys New Position in Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD)

Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 100,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,855,000. Oddity Tech accounts for 3.2% of Ibex Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ODD. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Oddity Tech in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,218,000. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Oddity Tech in the 3rd quarter worth about $261,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oddity Tech in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Oddity Tech in the 3rd quarter worth about $507,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Oddity Tech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,503,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Oddity Tech from $57.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Oddity Tech from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Oddity Tech from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oddity Tech presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.29.

Oddity Tech Price Performance

NASDAQ:ODD traded up $1.10 on Tuesday, reaching $42.80. 138,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,140. Oddity Tech Ltd. has a 12 month low of $24.12 and a 12 month high of $56.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.60.

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Oddity Tech had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $94.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.97 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Oddity Tech Ltd. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oddity Tech Company Profile

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds and scales digital-first brands to disrupt beauty and wellness industries. The company serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, deploying data science to identify consumer needs, and developing solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

